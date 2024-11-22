'Biased Probe, Unfair Penalty': Ambedkar University Faces Flak for Firing Profs

“The decision to terminate two eminent professors is a witch hunt...bohot he ahmaqana tareeqe se kiya gaya hai (it was taken in a senseless way),” Dr Gopalji Pradhan lamented.

Pradhan is the Vice President of the Faculty Association at Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), which recently terminated two of his colleagues—Prof Salil Misra and Prof Asmita Kabra— on charges of “major misconduct” for implementing a policy in 2018.

The policy had aimed to regularise 38 non-teaching staff, who were employed on contract, but contributed to building the university from the days of its inception.

“It was a one-time policy, which was passed only after it was ratified by the Board of Management (BOM), the highest statutory body at AUD, which also includes Delhi government nominees. Kabra and Misra only fulfilled their duty as administrators to implement the policy,” Pradhan explained to The Quint.