CBSE Class 12 Board Results Out! Alternative Ways to Check Results
The result has been declared on the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, 13 July, released the results of Class 12 board exams 2020. The results have been declared on the official website of the Board at cbse.nic.in.
The pass percentage this year is 88.78, compared to last year’s 83.40 percent. According to the education board, 11,92,961 students appeared for the exams this year, compared to 12,05,427 in 2019.
Trivandrum and Bengaluru have the highest pass percentages with more than 97 percent of students clearing the exams.
Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can now visit the official website and check their respective results. CBSE Class 10 board exams commenced from 15 February and ended on 30 March 2020.
How to Check CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2020 Online?
- Here are the verified websites where CBSE class 12 students can check their board results: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in
- Enter your roll number, school number, centre number, admit card ID. You will find all these details on your admit card
- Click on Submit
How to Check CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2020 Offline?
- Click on Class 12 Result
- View and download your CBSE class 12 board results.
If you do not have access to the internet and would like to check your class 12 board exam results, CBSE has made arrangements for checking the result by IVRS and SMS as well.
How to check CBSE Result for Class 12 through IVRS
You can check your results by calling on CBSE's Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The number for the IVRS is 24300699 and is chargeable at 30 paisa/minute for a single roll number.
Students need to add the area code number preceding the IVRS number.
How to check CBSE Class 12th Results through SMS
Students can also check their class 12 results by sending an SMS from their registered mobile number to 7738299899. Students will receive a SMS with a subject-wise list of their marks.
Format of date of birth should be ‘ddmmyy’.
