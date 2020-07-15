CBSE Class 10 Board Results Out! Alternative Ways to Check Results

Click on Class 10 Result

View and download your CBSE class 10 board results.

If you do not have access to the internet and would like to check your class 10 board exam results, CBSE has made arrangements for checking the result by IVRS and SMS as well.

How to check CBSE Result for Class 10 through IVRS

You can check your results by calling on CBSE's Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The number for the IVRS is 24300699 and is chargeable at 30 paisa/minute for a single roll number.

Students need to add the area code number preceding the IVRS number.