CBSE Class 10 Board Results Out! Alternative Ways to Check Results
The result has been declared on the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on _____________ released the results of Class 10 board exams 2020. The results have been declared on the official website of the Board at cbse.nic.in.
The pass percentage this year is _____, compared to last year’s ______ percent. According to the education board, ______ students appeared for the exams this year, compared to _______ in 2019.
Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can now visit the official website and check their respective results. CBSE Class 10 board exams commenced from 15 February and ended on 30 March 2020.
How to Check CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2020 Online?
- Here are the verified websites where CBSE class 10 students can check their board results: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in
- Enter your roll number, school number, centre number, admit card ID. You will find all these details on your admit card
- Click on Submit
How to Check CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2020 Offline?
- Click on Class 10 Result
- View and download your CBSE class 10 board results.
If you do not have access to the internet and would like to check your class 10 board exam results, CBSE has made arrangements for checking the result by IVRS and SMS as well.
How to check CBSE Result for Class 10 through IVRS
You can check your results by calling on CBSE's Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The number for the IVRS is 24300699 and is chargeable at 30 paisa/minute for a single roll number.
Students need to add the area code number preceding the IVRS number.
