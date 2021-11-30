Allahabad High Court Helps 'Bright Young Dalit Girl' With IIT BHU Admission Fee

In a heart-warming gesture, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, 30 November, volunteered to help a 17-year-old student who was unable to afford the fee required for getting admission to the prestigious IIT BHU (Banaras Hindu University) after qualifying for it.

Sanskriti Ranjan had appealed to the court to direct the university to waive off her fees.

On learning her situation, the judge who was hearing the case, came forward to shell out 'Rs 15,000' from his own pocket, and lawyers pitched in to raise Sanskriti's entire admission fee, NDTV reported.