AIBE 2020 Application Date Extended, Check Fees and Deadlines

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE), conducted by the Bar Council of India, will be held on 8 November. The exam date was notified by the Bar Council on Thursday, 27 August. Eligible candidates can register online for the exam till 17 October.

The AIBE is a national-level entrance exam for admission to the practice of law, held for graduates in their final year or semester. Admit card for the exam will be available starting 31 October.

In their official notification, the BCI has stated that the examination date may be extended case of “unavoidable circumstances”.

The AIBE was initially scheduled to be conducted on 16 August but was postponed due to a rise in active COVID-19 cases across the country.

The exam in an open-book exam, conducted over three hours and 30 minutes. It consists of 100 objective type questions across legal subjects. There is no negative marking in the exam.

Below are important dates and deadlines for registration, fee payment and the exam: