AKTU Releases 1st Semester B.Tech Exam Results
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (AKTU) on Friday, 8 May, declared the result of the first-semester Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) examinations on its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the first-semester B.Tech examinations can visit the official website of AKTU- ktu.edu.in.
The result notification reads "It is hereby notified that the result of B.Tech S1 Exam Dec 2019 (2019 Sch) is published. The detailed results are available in Student and College login. It may be noticed that only grade awarded to students who passed the Life skills (HUN101) course is Grade 'P', as it is a Pass / Fail course."
The semester exams were conducted in December 2019
|Course Name
|Pass percentage
|ENGINEERING CHEMISTRY LAB(CYL120)
|99.7
|CIVIL AND MECHANICAL WORKSHOP(ESL120)
|99.7
|ENGINEERING PHYSICS LAB (PHL120)
|99.6
|ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS WORKSHOP(ESL130)
|99.6
|LIFE SKILLS(HUN101)
|98.3
|ENGINEERING PHYSICS A(PHT100)
|80.1
|BASICS OF CIVIL AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERING(EST120)
|80.1
|ENGINEERING PHYSICS B(PHT110)
|77.1
|ENGINEERING GRAPHICS(EST110)
|77
|LINEAR ALGEBRA AND CALCULUS(MAT101)
|76.8
|BASICS OF ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING(EST130)
|75
|ENGINEERING CHEMISTRY(CYT100)
|74.2
|ENGINEERING MECHANICS(EST100)
|68.5
