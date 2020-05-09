AKTU Releases 1st Semester B.Tech Exam Results

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (AKTU) on Friday, 8 May, declared the result of the first-semester Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) examinations on its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the first-semester B.Tech examinations can visit the official website of AKTU- ktu.edu.in.

The result notification reads "It is hereby notified that the result of B.Tech S1 Exam Dec 2019 (2019 Sch) is published. The detailed results are available in Student and College login. It may be noticed that only grade awarded to students who passed the Life skills (HUN101) course is Grade 'P', as it is a Pass / Fail course."

The semester exams were conducted in December 2019