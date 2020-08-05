Aishwarya Sheoran – Former Miss India Finalist and UPSC Rank 93
Aishwarya Sheoran, former Miss India finalist, defied stereotypes and secured a rank of 93 in the prestigious exam.
The results of the Civil Services Exam, 2019, were announced by the Union Public Service Commission on 4 August. Several inspiring success stories came to the forefront, including that of Aishwarya Sheoran, a former Miss India finalist, who defied stereotypes and went on to secure a rank of 93 in the prestigious examination.
"My mother named me Aishwarya after Aishwarya Rai because she wanted me to become Miss India, and I was eventually chosen in the top 21 finalists for Miss India," said Aishwarya while talking to the reporters after her name appeared in the list, as reported by Times Now.
Aishwarya, who has been a model at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, and walked for designers like Manish Malhotra, says she was always drawn towards academics. She was the Head Girl of her school. She was a science student who later got admission in Sri Ram College of Commerce.
"I thought that since I had always been good at academics, I should maybe take a break for a year or two and give civil services a try because it had always been my dream. I had to switch off my phone, social media, everything, to focus on the exam and the result is here."Aishwarya Sheoran to TOI
She served as the Head Girl of her school. A science student, she later got admission in Sri Ram College of Commerce. Her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar, is the Commanding Officer of NCC Telangana Battalion, Karimnagar.
She says she wanted to appear for the civil services to widen the diversity in the family and to ultimately "serve the nation".
"In the army, there are opportunities for women to grow, but it is still very limited. In civil services, there is no limit to what a woman can achieve.”Aishwarya Sheoran to TOI
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.