All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit cards for its first IBT-based MAT examination on Thursday, 21 May. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the IBT admit card from the official website: mat.aima.in. The IBT Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 25 May.The remote-proctored Internet Based Mode (IBT) allows candidates to appear for the Management Admission Test (MAT) from the convenience and safe confines of their homes rather than going to the test centre.AIMA used to conduct MAT examination through paper based tests (PBT) or computer based tests (CBT) at test centres. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, this year the IBT mode has been introduced. The admit card is available for candidates who have registered; however, the application process for the IBT mode is still ongoing for candidates who have not applied for it yet.The CBT and PBT mode of examination is scheduled to be conducted in the month of June and the application process has begun at the official website. The last day to register for the PBT mode is 7 June and for CBT mode is 15 June. The PBT exam will be held on June 14 and CBT exam on June 21.The MAT is a standardised test being administered to to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes offered by more than 600 institutions in India. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.