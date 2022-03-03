ADVERTISEMENT

AIMA MAT PBT Admit Cards Released for Examinations To Be Conducted on 6 March

Know the steps to download the admit card and the exam pattern for MAT.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AIMA MAT PBT Admit cards have been released.</p></div>
i

All India Management Association (AIMA) MAT admit cards for paper-based test (PBT) has already been released on Wednesday, 2 March 2022. The candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website of AIMA at https://mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT PBT exams will be conducted on Sunday, 6 March 2022. The AIMA MAT CBT (Computer-Based Test) will be conducted on 13 March 2022 and the admit cards for the same will be available from 4 pm on 9 March 2022.

Also Read

MAT 2021 February Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It

MAT 2021 February Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It
ADVERTISEMENT

AIMA MAT PBT Admit Cards Released: Steps to Download 

  1. Go to the official website of AIMA at https://mat.aima.in.

  2. Click on 'AIMA MAT PBT admit card' link available on the homepage.

  3. Enter your credentials for login and submit.

  4. Cross-check the details on the admit card and download it for future use.

The online registration process for the AIMA MAT PBT was over on 28 February 2022.

Also Read

AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2021 to be Released Tomorrow

AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2021 to be Released Tomorrow

AIMA MAT PBT: Exam Pattern 

The MAT exam will be conducted through online mode for 2.5 hours. There will be 200 questions in total, with 40 questions in each section. The paper will be divided in five section which includes:

  • Language Comprehension

  • Intelligence and Critical Reasoning

  • Data Analysis and Sufficiency

  • Mathematical skills

  • Indian and Global Environment

MAT PBT is a national level entrance test conducted for MBA course admissions in business schools which require MAT scores as an admission criteria.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×