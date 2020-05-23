The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday, 20 May, announced that it it postponing the release date of the admit card of its entrance examination for admission to AIIMS PG courses for the July 2020 session. The AIIMS PG entrance exam 2020 was earlier scheduled for 3 May.According the official notice released by AIIMS, “the revised date of uploading of the admit card will be notified shortly." Applicants have been asked to visit the website www.aiimsexams.org for updates.The admit card of the AIIMS PG 2020 entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be released on 20 May.The decision has been taken due to the prevailing novel coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, which has now been extended till 31 May 2020.COVID-19 May Peak in June-July Warns AIIMS Director Dr GuleriaEarlier this month, AIIMS had released the revised schedule of the postgraduate (PG) entrance examinations July 2020 session.The PG entrance examination for MD/ MS/ MDS/ M. Biotechnology/fellowship programme will be held between 6 and 12 June. Theory papers for MD, MS and MDS will be conducted on four days: 6 June, 8 June, 10 June and 12 June. The theory exam for M.Biotechnology will be held on 6 June, 8 June and 10 June.AIIMS holds the PG entrance examination twice a year for admission to MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch. (6 years), and MDS courses.The AIIMS PG entrance exam is a computer based test and has one paper in English language consisting of 200 objective type questions for MD/MS and 90 objective type questions for MDS.Meet the AIIMS Doctors Behind the Viral COVID-19 Video We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.