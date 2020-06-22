The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Sunday, 21 June, announced the start of the seat allocation process for the first round of postgraduate admissions for 2020. The online application window will close at 5 pm on 23 June.The candidates who have applied for the admission can visit the official AIIMS website- aiimsexams.org to fill the choices of online counselling/ seat allocation for the first round.The first mock roud of seat allocations will be announced on 24 June and the final seat allocations will conclude on 30 June. The results for the AIIMS PG entrance exam were announced on 19 June for admission to courses like MD, MS, MCh, DM and MDS.Selected candidates will be required to undergo a medical examination which will be conducted by the AIIMS Board. Documents Required for Seat Allocation ProcessOffer letterSeat allocation letterFinal registration slipAdmit cardMark sheets of MBBS/BDS first, second and third professional examMBBS/BDS degree certificateInternship completionRegistration certificate issued by MCI Class 10 and 12 certificates We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.