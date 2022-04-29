AIIMS INI CET 2022 Admit Card to be Released Today
AIIMS INI CET 2022 exam will be conducted on 8 May 2022 and the admit cards for the same will be released today.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to release the INICET 2022 Admit Cards for the upcoming national-level exam today.
The Institutes of National Importance (INI) Common Entrance Test (CET), INI CET Admit Card 2022 will be released for the PG medical exam, which will be held on 8 May.
Candidates who will be appearing for INICET 2022 will be able to access and download their hall tickets on the official portal at aiimsexams.ac.in.
AIIMS INI CET 2022: Exam Pattern
A week is left for AIIMS INICET 2022 Exam and it is important that the students are well aware of the exam pattern. INICET 2022 exam will be conducted on 8 May, Sunday in computer-based mode.
The exam will be for 3 hours and the candidates will have to answer 200 multiple-choice questions. INICET 2022 format allows to provide either one correct answer option or multiple correct answer options, depending on the nature of the examination.
Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer, 1/3rd mark would be deducted for each incorrect answer and no marks would be deducted for unattempted questions.
AIIMS INI CET 2022: Minimum Required Marks
INICET is one of the most reputed postgraduate level entrance exams and it has very high cut-offs or qualifying marks. The minimum qualifying cut off marks for different categories are as follows:
UR (Unreserved), EWS, Sponsored & Foreign National [including Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)] Candidates: Need to secure a minimum of 50 percent in the exam.
OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, and Bhutanese Nationals (PGI-Chandigarh only): Need to score a minimum of 45 percent to be declared as qualified in INICET 2022.
