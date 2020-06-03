The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrant examinations for July-August 2020 session has been postponed to 11 June. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 5 June but has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown in India.According an official notice by AIIMS, candidates for the exams have been provided with the best possible examination city as per choice and subject to availability.Candidates are required to check allotted city on “MyPage” of “Final Registration" after Login with credentials. The admit card will be uploaded on Wednesday, 3 June by 5 pm.The following AIIMS entrance examinations have been rescheduled. Below are the new dates and timings: