AIBE XV Result Announced, Here’s How to Check It

The AIBE XV (15) exam was held on 24 January 2021. Candidates can check the result at AIBE’s official website.

AIBE 15 result declared on allindiabarexamination.com. Image used for representation purpose.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Tuesday, 30 March, declared the result of All India Bar Exam (AIBE) XV. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at AIBE’s official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

How to Check AIBE 15 Result

  • Visit AIBE’s official website: allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on the link ‘Result AIBE-XV’.
  • Login using your roll number and date of birth.
  • Your result will appear on your screen.
  • Save it for future reference.

Direct link to check AIBE XV result.

In case a candidate’s result is showing in withheld category after logging in, then it is likely to be declared in 7-10 days. The official notice reads, “In case your result falls in withheld category, i.e., it displays “To be declared later”, then kindly wait as your result will be declared within 7-10 working days and you will be informed through SMS/Email/notification.”

About AIBE

AIBE is a national-level examination to examine an advocate's capability to practice the profession of law in India. After passing the examination, candidates are awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.

