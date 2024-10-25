AIBE 19 Registration Date 2024 Extended, Exam Postponed; Details Here

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has granted candidates more time to register for the 19th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19) at allindiabarexamination.com. The new deadline of exam registration is 28 October 2024. The application window was previously set to close on 25 October 2024.
In addition to the registration extension, the BCI has also postponed the exam date. AIBE 19, originally scheduled for 24 November, will now take place on 1 December 2024. Candidates can make corrections to their applications until 30 October. Admit cards for the 19th bar exam's release date is 23 November.
To pass the exam, general and OBC category candidates must score a minimum of 45 percent. SC, ST, and disabled candidates are required to obtain a minimum of 40 percent.
The AIBE 19 syllabus encompasses 19 topics or subjects, including Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Code of Civil Procedure, Evidence Act, Family Law, Public Interest Litigation, Administration Law, Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules, Company Law, Environmental Law, Cyber Law, Labour and Industrial Law, Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law, Law related to Taxation, Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act, Land Acquisition Act, Intellectual Property Laws, and Alternative Dispute Redressal. The exam will consist of 100 questions.
AIBE 19 Exam 2024 Date
AIBE 19 exam will be conducted on 1 December 2024.
AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 Release Date
AIBE 19 exam admit card will be released on 23 November 2024.
AIBE 19 Exam 2024: Last Date of Registration
The last date to register for AIBE 19 exam is 28 October 2024.
How to Register for AIBE 19 Exam 2024?
Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to register for AIBE 19 Exam 2024.
Complete the registration.
Log in to open the application form.
Fill in all the important details mentioned in the application form.
Pay application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
