AIBE 16 Registration Deadline Extended, Here’s How to Apply

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday, 30 April, extended the last date of registration for All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI (16).

Eligible candidates can now apply for AIBE 16 till 15 June 2021. They can register for the same on AIBE's official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

The official notification reads, “The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th June 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon. ”

Earlier, the last date to register was extended till 30 April, which has now been further extended.