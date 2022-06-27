Assam HS Result 2022 Declared: Check AHSEC Class 12th Results at sebaonline.org

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has declared the results of the Higher Secondary (class 12) examination on Monday, 27 June, at 9 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the result declaration date and time in advance through an official tweet.

Over 2 lakh students who were waiting to check their Assam HS 12th Results 2022 can visit the websites where the links will be available.