Agniveer Scheme: Eligibility To Apply, Age Restrictions And More

The Agniveer scheme in the Indian Army is now recruiting young men to serve in the armed forces for four years. The scheme has been in effect since 2022, and many young men in the country are now considering enrolling in it.
One of the most pressing questions regarding the eligibility of married men for the Agniveer scheme is whether or not they can apply. Under the scheme, only unmarried candidates can apply for the Agniveer post. Married men are not permitted to apply for the position of Agniveer.
Aside from the marriage restrictions, the scheme also has age requirements. The minimum age for applying for the Agniveer scheme is 17.5 years, and the maximum age is 21 years. The age limit may differ for reserved category candidates.
Agniveer Scheme: Eligibility
Candidates must have passed Class 12 with subjects like Mathematics, Physics, and English in order to be eligible for applying for the Agniveer post.
Individuals must have 50% marks in Class 12 and 50% in English are required.
In some Agniveer recruitments, an engineering degree with a 50% pass is also required.
Previously, soldiers were recruited into the armed forces on a 15-year tenure with a lifelong pension. However, the recruitment process was halted in 2019 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, a Tour Of Duty scheme was introduced to enable civilians to join the armed forces for three years of short service voluntary.
