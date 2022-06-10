'Structural Failure': What Leads Several UPSC Candidates to Suicide

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Like every year, lakhs of students applied for the UPSC Civil Service Examinations in 2021 and only 685 qualified, bringing the qualifying rate to around 0.2 percent, not very different than the previous years.

Days after the results were declared on 30 May this year, 28-year-old Blesson Puddu Chako died by suicide on 5 June at Jaripatka in Maharashtra's Nagpur, after failing to clear the civil service examinations twice.