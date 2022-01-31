AFCAT 2022 Admit Card Released: Check Steps To Download and Last-Minute Tips
AFCAT 2022 admit card has been released on afcat.cdac.in.
The admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) has been released by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Thus, candidates who are going to appear for the examination can visit the official website of afcat.cdac.in and download their respective admit cards.
The AFCAT 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on 12 February, 13 February, and 14 February 2022.
Once candidates download their admit cards, they are advised to thoroughly check all the details mentioned as the AFCAT 2022 is an extremely important document that contains all the mandatory information such as candidate's name, date of examination, venue etc.
Please check the following steps now to download your AFCAT 2022 admit card.
AFCAT 2022 Admit Card : How To Check
Visit the official website of AFCAT 2022 at afcat.cdac.in
Navigate to the drop-down arrow button beside the ‘Candidate Login’ menu and select ‘AFCAT 01/2022 – Cycle'
You will be redirected to the candidate login page wherein you will be required to enter your email ID, password, and other such information to log in.
Next, scroll down the page and click on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card.’
Your AFCAT 2022 admit card shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Since the AFCAT 2022 examination is around the corner, check the following tips mentioned below to enhance your preparation
AFCAT 2022: Last-Minute Tips
For the Numerical Ability section, candidates are advised to focus more on the arithmetic portion, since majority of the questions are asked from this.
Make sure that you go through the AFCAT question papers of previous years and pay special attention to profit and loss, time and work, average, SI and CI, etc.
Candidates are also advised to thoroughly read the newspaper to improve their verbal ability.
Additionally, if candidates can spare the time, they can also check the tier 1 question papers of SSC CGL, since it has a similar examination pattern.
For the Reasoning section, candidates are advised to ace the ‘DOT’ questions as an approximate of six or seven are asked in the exam.
Candidates must practice Venn diagrams, figure-related questions, blood relations, and other similar concepts.
For the General Awareness section, candidates can look up the book by Manohar Pandey.
Besides all of this, candidates must ensure that they practise the AFCAT mock test as that will greatly prepare them for the final examination.
