Admit Students Based on CLAT 2020: SC Quashes NLS Bengaluru’s NLAT

Ruling against the decision of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru to hold its own admission test, the Supreme Court on Monday, 21 September, asked the premier law institute to admit students for the present academic year based on Common Law Admission Test scores, reports Live Law.

The court also asked the Consortium of National Law Universities to conduct CLAT 2020 on 28 September, keeping in mind detailed health guidelines issued by the central government.

Additionally, the apex court also urged the Consortium to declare CLAT results as soon as possible.