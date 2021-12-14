Admission Process Is 'Fair, Inclusive,' Says JNU Amid Discrimination Allegations

The central university, however, denied these charges and stated that the panel of selectors are not apprised of the social background of the students, in order to eliminate bias.

"The members of the PhD Selection Committees who conduct the viva voce are not provided with the information regarding the categories of the candidates in order to eliminate any bias and prejudice whatsoever. The Observers belonging to reserved categories are appointed invariably to ensure that no discrimination is done to the candidates during the viva voce," JNU's director of admissions said.

The JNU strictly implements reservation policy of the government of India for admission into various programmes of studies, as per the university's statement.