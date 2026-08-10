A Degree That Never Ends: Inside the Crisis at Jharkhand's Kolhan University

Universities in India require final-year result documents and completion certificates to confirm enrolment in degree sessions. Students at Kolhan University unanimously say their biggest struggle is exactly this — the delay in exams knocking over into a delay in everything that comes after.

"What happened is that I myself had qualified IIT JAM, CUET PG, all of them in 2026. And I missed the IIT JAM counselling because I didn't have the results document, I couldn't fill it in during counselling. For that I had to submit a course completion certificate that clearly states the exam should be conducted before August. But they're not even in a position to conduct the exam by August, because they can't even conduct two semesters' worth of exams." a student leader told The Quint.

As Nilu Kumari put it: "Most students here, if you go and walk up to anyone, will tell you that their one or the other document is stuck, or their exam is cancelled. That's why they can't take their PG offer or a job. It is not new or rare. This is the norm."

One student put the profiling in plainer terms: "They think of us in a certain way. That we are just kids coming to a small college in Jharkhand, from that type of background, who don't care about our education. Teachers here are so rude. There is that thing, ‘why will anyone help you?’ mindset.”

Another student, on the condition of anonymity told The Quint, "We all know where the money is going, exams, classes or not they have food to eat. This is the problem everywhere, everything here has a top up added price: bribery."

This is not the first time students of Kohlan University have raised concerns around heavy corruption, as reported by The Avenue Mail, a local Jharkhand based newspaper.

In 2018 students from Jamshedpur Workers College marched across campus burning an effigy of their then VC and performed symbolic last rites, campaigning against corruption.

In 2023 students filed official complain and met with the Chief Secretary to the governor for the same. Similarly, in 2025 students took to the street five times, as reported by a representative, each time the protest trigged by a different instance, but against the same root rupture in the system: Corruption.