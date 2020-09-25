97.94% JEE Advanced Students Assigned Exam City of Preference

The institute has also increased the number of JEE Advanced 2020 exam centres from 600 to 1,000. The number of exam cities have also been increased from 164 to 222.

A total 1,60,831 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam this year, which is a record three-year low. According to figured released by IIT-Delhi, the number of candidates who have paid the fees is 1,55,511 out of the 2.5 lakh candidates who were eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.

“The shortage of nodes in some regions resulted in the allocation of examination cities beyond top three choices and that too only for a small fraction of the candidates, ” the IIT said in an official statement.