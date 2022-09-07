51% School Students Face Problems in Learning Online: NCERT Mental Health Survey

Studies, examination and results are major causes of anxiety among school students while over 33 percent comply with peer pressure most of the times, a survey on mental health and well-being of students by NCERT said.

The survey reported that at least 73 percent students are satisfied with their school life, while over 45 percent students are not satisfied with their body image.

A total of 29 percent school students lack concentration, while 43 percent students between classes 6 to 12 have mood swings.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) surveyed over 3.79 lakh students from 36 states and UTs.