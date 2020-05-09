Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday, 9 May, announced that 3,000 CBSE schools in the country have been selected as evaluation centres for Class 12 and Class 10 board exams. From these centres, more than 1.5 crore answerscripts will be sent for evaluation to the homes of teachers.According to the minister, the entire process will take approximately 50 days and will be done at home by the teachers.On Friday, the minister had announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining exams for classes 10 and 12 between 1 to 15 July. According to the board, the schedule of these pending exams will be declared in a couple of days, although no exact date for the same has been mentioned so far.Students of Classes 5, 8 & 10 to be Promoted Sans Exams: Punjab CMAccording to the new guidelines, all government offices are allowed to open in all three zones except in containment zones. All 16 regional offices of the CBSE can function without restrictions in the Green and Orange Zones and with limited restrictions applicable to the Red Zone.Transportation of the answer sheets to the teachers’ houses will not face any movement restrictions except areas falling in the containment zones.CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams From 1-15 July, Subject List Below We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.