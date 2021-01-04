Mumbai CAT Topper Overcomes Disabilities With 99.92 Percentile 

Despite a genetic disorder, 23-year-old Mumbai-based Anand Rajkumar Mishra scored 99.92 percent in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 exam.

Mishra is diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a disorder which makes it difficult for him to walk without braces. He aspires to join any of the Indian Institute of Management colleges.

“I had joined coaching to crack IIT entrance exam but during that time I used to study books related to finance, billionaires, and biography of successful people. I started developing an interest in trading. However, I studied science as it was considered the right stream for meritorious students,” said Mishra, who studied B.Tech in project management.

Even though he had cracked the entrance exam by scoring 73 percentile, he was not satisfied with his performance and attempted for the exam again in 2020. He said he was determined to get admission in one of the IIMs to fulfill his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.