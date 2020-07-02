ECI Allows Postal Ballots For COVID-19 Patients & Those Over 65
ECI said electors above the age of 65 years & COVID-19 patients under quarantine will be allowed postal ballot.
Ahead of Bihar Assembly election, which is likely to be held in October-November, Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that electors above the age of 65 years and COVID-19 patients under home/institutional quarantine will be able to vote by postal ballot.
According to NDTV, such a facility was earlier available only for people over the age of 80 and those who are not in their home state.
This decision has been taken keeping in mind the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
