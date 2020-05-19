Two days after the government extended a ban on domestic and international passenger flights until 31 May, on Tuesday, 19 May, Aviation Ministry put the onus on states saying they should be ready to allow operations. Hardeep Singh Puri, the Civil Aviation Minister took to Twitter and said, "It is not upto MoCA GOI or Centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights. In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the government of states where these flights will take off and land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations."Ever since the first lockdown announced by PM Modi on 25 March, all passenger flights have been suspended in the country. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have been operating. Under Vande Bharat Mission, the government has been helping stranded Indians from various countries. COVID-19: 29L Indian Jobs in Aviation, Dependent Sectors At Stake We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.