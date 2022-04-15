Dibrugarh-Delhi IndiGo Flight Passenger's Phone Catches Fire Mid-air, No Harm
The IndiGo flight 6E 2037 was travelling from Dibrugarh to Delhi when the phone caught fire mid-air.
A passenger's phone caught fire mid-air while travelling on an IndiGo 6E flight on Thursday, 14 April. The passenger was travelling on 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi when a cabin crew member saw smoke emanating from the phone, and quickly doused it with the help of a fire extinguisher.
No injuries were reported, officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, according to PTI.
The cabin crew noticed smoke and spark from the passenger's phone seated on 30C, official at the DGCA told ANI.
The flight landed in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at around 12.45 pm, the officials said.
Following the incident, IndiGo released a statement saying, "There was an incident of a mobile device battery heating up abnormally on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage all hazardous incidences and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property onboard."
