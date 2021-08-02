Chhatrasal Murder: Police Files Chargesheet, Names Sushil Kumar Main Accused

Delhi Police on Monday, 2 August, filed a 170-page charge sheet, naming two-time Olympic medallist and wrestler Sushil Kumar as the main accused in the alleged murder of a former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar, news agency ANI reported.

The final report has been filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Satvir Singh Lamba, The Times of India reported.

Fifteen accused have been arrested in the case, while five are on the run.