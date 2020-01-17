CAA: Delhi Police Appeals Shaheen Bagh Protesters to Clear Road
The Delhi Police on Friday, 17 January, appealed to agitators to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch due to which the residents of Delhi and NCR are suffering, officials said.
The protesters, who are opposing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), have been siting on protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for over a month. The road is a key link between Noida and Delhi and has been closed by the Noida Traffic Police in view of the ongoing protests.
"We appeal to agitators at Road No 13-A, Shaheen Bagh to understand the sufferings, the complete highway blockade is causing to the residents of Delhi and NCR, senior citizens, emergency patients and school going children," a police statement said.
The matter had also come up before the High Court. "We again urge protesters to cooperate and clear the road in larger public interest," it stated.
WHAT DID THE DELHI HC SAY?
The Delhi High Court had directed the city police to look into traffic restrictions on the stretch, while keeping in mind the larger public interest.
“The police has power to control traffic in such areas,” the high court said while issuing the direction.
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the police to look into the issue while also keeping in mind maintenance of law and order.
The court passed the order while disposing of a PIL filed by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni seeking a direction to the Delhi Police Commissioner to lift restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh Stretch and Okhla underpass, which were closed on 15 December 2019 for ongoing protests against CAA and NRC.
(With inputs from PTI)