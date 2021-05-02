35-Year-Old Doctor on COVID Duty Hangs Self in Delhi
Police recovered a note from the deceased stating he blamed no one for the extreme step and wished his family well.
A 35-year-old doctor was found dead at his home in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. Police said that they received a call on Friday night from a woman stating that her friend’s husband was not opening the door of his residence.
After reaching the address, police found the doctor’s body hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree.
The deceased was identified as Dr Vivek Rai who worked at Max Hospital in Saket. He lived with his parents and wife, who was two months into her pregnancy.
Rai used to treat COVID patients at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. As a student of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) in Family Medicine, he worked on providing advanced cardiac life support to patients.
The police reportedly recovered a suicide note from the deceased, where he wished his family and friends well. It also mentioned that he did not blame anyone for the extreme step.
Rai’s wife told the police that he had been occupied with work at the hospital as the Max unit was a COVID-only facility. She said that he did not look depressed or worried over the last few days.
Investigators stated that they were yet to find out if there was a medical history of depression. His body was reportedly shifted to AIIMS mortuary for autopsy and was later handed over to his family.
Max Hospital released a statement on Saturday saying that they were disheartened and pained with Rai’s untimely death and extended their condolences to the family.
