Delhi Govt Announces Motor Vehicle Aggregator & Delivery Service Provider Scheme

The Delhi government announced the 'Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023', on Wednesday, 29 November aiming to promote green and sustainable mobility and improve transportation services in the city by establishing a comprehensive regulation and licensing framework for aggregators offering passenger transport and delivery services.

While addressing the media, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "There has been a long need for licensing and regulating the aggregators in the state for smoother operations for Delhiites. It is the first time in India that aggregator guidelines have also defined phase-wise electrification targets for these operators."