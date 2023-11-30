Join Us On:
Delhi Govt Announces Motor Vehicle Aggregator & Delivery Service Provider Scheme

By 2030, Delhi's entire fleet of aggregators will be electric, enabling the operation of electric vehicle services.

Vrinda Arora
Published
News
2 min read
Delhi Govt Announces Motor Vehicle Aggregator & Delivery Service Provider Scheme
The Delhi government announced the 'Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023', on Wednesday, 29 November aiming to promote green and sustainable mobility and improve transportation services in the city by establishing a comprehensive regulation and licensing framework for aggregators offering passenger transport and delivery services.

While addressing the media, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "There has been a long need for licensing and regulating the aggregators in the state for smoother operations for Delhiites. It is the first time in India that aggregator guidelines have also defined phase-wise electrification targets for these operators."

"Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi has always taken steps towards being a cleaner and greener city. India has targeted being net zero by 2070. This scheme is an initiative by the capital city towards the same. It is also the first time that we are allowing bike taxis to run in the city. Overall, this scheme is a step towards enhancing public safety and convenience for Delhiites and features guidelines on vehicle cleanliness, driver behavior, and timely resolution of customer complaints."
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

The Delhi government has announced that this scheme mandates service providers to transition to electric mobility to reduce air pollution and promote green mobility.

By 2030, Delhi's entire fleet of aggregators will be electric, enabling the operation of electric vehicle-only bike taxi services. The scheme also sets strict service quality standards to enhance customer satisfaction.

The scheme mentioned that "this includes requirements for vehicle cleanliness, driver behavior, and timely resolution of customer complaints. The scheme outlines compliances that are intended to enhance the public safety of customers."

"It will cover those with 25 or more motor vehicles (2W, 3W, and 4W, excluding buses) in their fleet who use a digital intermediary such as an app or web portal to connect with consumers for their services," it said.

The Delhi government said the scheme applies to aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce entities operating in the National Capital Territory, requiring all operators to obtain a license within 90 days of the scheme's notification.

The scheme is highly stringent in enforcing compliance, with penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 100,000 per instance for violations.

