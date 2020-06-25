After Delhi CM's strong plea to scrap the order which said COVID-19 patients in the national capital would be first referred to COVID Care Centres for assessment, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, on Thursday, 25 June, has withdrawn his order.All coronavirus patients will not have to visit COVID Care Centres now. Briefing media through video conference, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the old testing rules will be imposed again in Delhi under which medical teams will visit people at their home to assess whether they can stay in home isolation and need to be sent to hospital."Health department to deploy a robust surveillance mechanism. Only those COVID positive cases who do not have adequate facilities at home to ensure physical segregation and do not have other medical conditions would require to be shifted to COVID Care Centres and other facilities," said Anil Baijal LG in a tweet.He also said that the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has approved the modification of SOP for home isolation for COVID-19 patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread and provision of timely medical care to save precious lives.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, had requested Centre to withdraw new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility saying, "If admin forcibly takes patients to COVID Centres for clinical assessment, it's like 15-day detention."Highlighting that Delhi has two models, "Amit Shah model and Kejriwal model", Sisodia earlier on Wednesday argued that the order dated 20 June – touted by the home minister and lieutenant governor – was burdening the healthcare system and the administration, creating chaos and confusion for the people of Delhi.‘Shah Model Vs Kejriwal Model’: AAP Seeks to Scrap New COVID Order We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.