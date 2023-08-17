Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 17 August, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unrest in Manipur, saying that the latter continues to "remain silent" over the months-long atrocities in the state.

Addressing the Delhi Legislative Assembly on the last day of the special session, Kejriwal said, "For 190 days after the Manipur incident, which resulted in 6500 FIRs being launched, PM Modi remained silent. Despite the burning of 4,000 houses, 60,000 people going homeless, and over 250 deaths, PM Modi remained silent."

Kejriwal said that while the Manipur unrest is painful, what is more painful is the BJP's "lack of interest" in the state.

He also said that the violence in Manipur was a topic of discussion even in foreign countries." This (the violence in Manipur) was a topic of discussion in the European Parliament and among American politicians, but the PM remained silent."