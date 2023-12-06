Delhi CM Kejriwal Orders CAG Audit of Jal Board Over Alleged Irregularities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) audit of the Delhi Jal Board on Wednesday 6 December, over alleged financial irregularities.

"We have ordered an audit of the last 15 years for the Delhi Jal Board. CAG is the largest organisation in the country, and truth will prevail. If someone has done wrong, he or she must get a punishment, and if nothing, those who keep accusing us will know the truth as well," said Kejriwal while addressing the media.