Delhi CM Kejriwal Orders CAG Audit of Jal Board Over Alleged Irregularities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) audit of the Delhi Jal Board on Wednesday 6 December, over alleged financial irregularities.
"We have ordered an audit of the last 15 years for the Delhi Jal Board. CAG is the largest organisation in the country, and truth will prevail. If someone has done wrong, he or she must get a punishment, and if nothing, those who keep accusing us will know the truth as well," said Kejriwal while addressing the media.
"If the government is not answerable about the whole bureaucracy, it would be difficult to run the government. Due to non-payment of salaries to the Delhi Jal Board, the whole of Delhi is facing water and sewer problems," said CM Kejriwal.
Kejriwal said that Delhi Water Minister Atishi Marlena discovered that sewers in numerous locations have started overflowing, indicating a maintenance issue.
Delhi's Finance Department raised concerns about financial mismanagement but did not identify specific instances of improprieties or errant officials, highlighting the importance of the CAG Audit, according to Delhi Water Minister Atishi.
The CAG audit was ordered in line with Section 69 of the DJB Act and Section 19(3) of the CAG (Duties, Powers, and Conditions of Services) Act.
(With IANS Inputs)
