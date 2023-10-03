Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Inaugurate Govt Hospital in Punjab's Patiala

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurated Mata Kaushalya government hospital in Punjab's Patiala, on Monday, 2 October.
Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal claimed, "We had guaranteed Punjab that we would provide the highest level of tests, medicines, and treatment for free in government hospitals. In the last 1.5 years, our government has established 664 Aam Aadmi clinics. Now we will make district, sub-divisional hospitals, and community centres world-class with Rs 550 crore."
"There are 664 Aam Aadmi clinics established throughout Punjab. If you have a minor illness, all your treatment is free at the nearest Aam Aadmi Clinic. Now, on the same lines, the work of establishing Aam Aadmi Clinics is underway throughout Punjab," Kejriwal further added.
"I was surprised to learn today that none of the government district hospitals in Punjab have ICU facilities. If someone falls seriously ill, there is no ICU in government hospitals. Only 3-4 medical colleges in Punjab have ICUs. People have to go to private hospitals for treatment. Treatment in private hospitals is very expensive. People have to sell their land and jewelry. When a major illness strikes, a person is ruined. But this will not happen anymore. ICU, emergency ward, and operation theatres have been established at Mata Kaushalya Hospital. The same quality of treatment that is available in five-star hospitals will now be provided to the poorest of the poor in Punjab."Delhi CM Kejriwal
During the event, Punjab CM Mann further added, "The hospitals will treat serious illnesses that cannot be treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics. The reforms will improve district hospitals, divisional hospitals, and community centres, allowing patients to choose between private and government hospitals."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)