A low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep intensified further into a depression. It is likely to convert into a cyclonic storm and reach coastal states of Maharashtra and Gujarat by Wednesday, 3 June, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.Sunitha Devi, in charge of cyclones at IMD, had said earlier, "A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours."IMD's prediction about the depression has come true.She had added, "It is likely to move nearly northwards and reach near north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by 3rd June."A low-pressure area and a depression are the first two levels on the IMD’s eight-category scale used to classify cyclones based on their intensity.The weather bureau said that the sea condition will be very rough and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till 4 June.Week After Cyclone Amphan, Kolkata is Crawling Back to NormalcyIt has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over south coastal Maharashtra for 2-4 June, on the north coast on 2-3 June, and in Gujarat, Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli on 3-5 June.IMD had said that under the influence of likely formation of a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea, conditions will become favourable from 1 June for the onset of monsoon over Kerala.On Monday, the weather department issued a yellow alert for nine districts of Kerala.The arrival date for monsoon in Kerala is around 1 June every year and in Maharashtra around 10 June.On Saturday, a private forecasting agency claimed that monsoon has already hit Kerala, but the assertions were quickly rebutted by the Ministry of Earth Sciences."The news about monsoon onset over Kerala in Social Media is not correct. Monsoon has not arrived over Kerala. The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge a"Stephen Hawking," said A Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences.Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre said that the formation of a low pressure system in Arabian sea and its movement towards Gujarat coast will bring moisture to Delhi-NCR and North West India from 3 June.Two storms are forming over the Arabian Sea, one lies off the African coast and is likely to move over Oman and Yemen, while the other is placed close to India. The development comes almost ten days after 'Amphan' pummeled four districts of Bengal in the fiercest cyclone in the region in a century, that left 86 people dead and rendered ten million people homeless.(With inputs from IANS)First Coronavirus, Now Cyclone Amphan: Kolkata’s Poor Cry For Help We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.