Amphan, second super cyclone to form over the Bay of Bengal since 1999 and "a double challenge" due to COVID-19, has made landfall in West Bengal at 2:30 pm and will last four hours, said IMD.According to IMD, it will hit Kolkata, Howrah and Hubli by Wednesday, 20 May, evening with a wind speed of 110-120 mph.In a joint press conference with health ministry and IMD, NDRF chief said more than five lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha.The cyclone weakened from super cyclone to "extremely severe cyclonic storm" as it approached the land, leading to heavy rains and winds in Odisha and West Bengal.Bangladesh reported its first death due to Amphan. A volunteer drowned while evacuating villagersAll operations suspended at Kolkata Airport till 5 am tomorrow in view of cyclone Amphan Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft are kept at stand by for relief effortsIn a video shared by PIB, Odisha the disruption created by cyclone Amphan can be seen. Many trees fall due to heavy winds. On the evening of Wednesday, West Bengal and Odisha experience heavy rains, flying objects and storm. According to IMD, disruption of rail and road links at several places is expected. Further, extensive damage to standing crops, plantations and orchards too is likely.Blowing down of palm and coconut trees along with uprooting of large bushy trees is possible and large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings, warned IMD.West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requested the central government to temporarily suspend Shramik trains to West Bengal due to the cyclone."I request Railways not to bring back migrant workers to West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday morning as precautionary measure," she said