'Was 5 Steps Ahead of Me When He Was Shot': Shubhkaran's Father Claims in FIR

A resident of Bathinda's Ballo village, Shubhkaran died due to an injury on the back of his head, which doctors at Patiala's Rajendra Hospital said looked like a a "bullet" injury.

He was one of the farmers protesting at the Haryana-Punjab Khanauri Border over the demand for a Minimum Support Price guarantee law.

Shubhkaran's Father, Charanjeet Singh further alleged in the FIR that soon after his son was shot, he fell to the ground and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

"About an hour later, we received a call informing our family members in the village that Shubhkaran was dead," Charanjeet claimed.