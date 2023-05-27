Shiv Nadar Case: Three Arrested for Selling Pistol to Accused Anuj Kumar

The pistol was brought into the university on 20 April. Two others, Divyansh Awasthi from Gautam Buddha Nagar and Shekhar Kaushal, a resident of Lucknow, were involved in selling him the pistol, said the police. The police added that the total amount of Rs 35,000 for the pistol was distributed amongst the three men.

This comes two days after the police filed an FIR against the university, Anuj Kumar and three others. The FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 354D (stalking) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, Sneha's father, Rajkumar Chaurasia had told The Quint, "How is it that a student was roaming around with a weapon like that inside the University? It is such a big and renowned university... This should not have happened."