'Watched Video of RPF Constable, Got Scared': Kin Of Jaipur Man Killed in Train

“No one from the government has approached us with any help or offered any compensation... We are on our own here,” said Mohammed Jigrullah, the younger brother of Mohammed Asgar, who was shot dead, allegedly by Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh in the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express on Monday, 31 July.

The victims of the shooting include three passengers – identified as Syed Saiffudin, Abdul Kadir and Asgar – and the accused’s 58-year-old colleague ASI Tikaram Meena.

A 51-second purported video from the train, allegedly shot minutes after the incident, had surfaced online in which the accused RPF official can be seen saying, “The media is operated from Pakistan, and they are the ones showing us the news... If you want to live in India, vote only for Modi, Yogi.”

“I was scared after watching it,” said Jigrullah.

The Quint spoke to Asgar’s brother Jigrullah, who demanded that the accused be “declared a terrorist” and the victim’s family be compensated for their loss.