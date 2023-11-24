Cop Killed in Gunfight in Sultanpur Lodhi, Opposition Targets Punjab Govt

A policeman was killed and five others injured during a gunfight between the police and Nihangs in Punjab's Sultanpur Lodhi in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident unfolded between 4 am and 5 am during an attempt by the police to apprehend Nihangs. The clash took place after a dispute between two groups regarding control of a gurdwara escalated on Tuesday.

According to ADGP Gurinder Dhillon, "Some people were arrested on Wednesday, some have been held on Thursday. An unfortunate event took place today (Thursday morning) when Nihangs fired on the police, and we lost one police personnel."

Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta disclosed that Nihang leader Baba Balbir Singh of Budha Dal had maintained control over the gurdwara for several years, with Nirvair Singh and Jagjit Singh managing its affairs.