Minor Help Dies, Allegedly by Suicide, at Employer’s Home in Delhi; FIR Filed

A 16-year-old domestic help from Jharkhand, died allegedly by suicide at her employer's home in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden. As per the police, the minor girl “took this step as she was upset because she wanted to return to her hometown.“

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Vichitra Veer, told The Quint, “An FIR has been lodged under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 370 (trafficking of persons) of the Indian Penal Code. Under the inquest proceedings, statements of the employers and the girl’s father, were recorded.”

According to the FIR which was registered on Wednesday, 7 June, the employers informed the police that they had hired her via an agency called 'Asha Placement Agency'.

The agents had taken Rs 45,000 commission and she was employed at a salary of Rs 9,500 per month. A boy from the village had taken her to Delhi on the pretext of a job. Meanwhile, the family did not know about her whereabouts.