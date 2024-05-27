Gujarat: 'The Cow Vigilantes Who Killed My Brother, Grew Up in Front of Us'

Misri, a 40-year-old labourer and part-time farmer, belonged to Sesan Nava village and was on is way to deliver the buffaloes and his sister, Fatimaben for taking care of them before they are sent to factories.

However, 7-8 suspected cow vigilantes first punctured their vehicle by throwing iron nails on the ground and attempted to extort money from Misri. Then 50-60 men gathered and crowded them.