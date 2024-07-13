Ghaziabad: Minor Rape Survivor's Name 'Cut' From School, Decision Revoked Later

(Trigger Warning: Contains description of sexual assault)

"As a father, it pained so much listening to my daughter tell me over phone that she was manipulated and then raped, I couldn't stop crying," Irfan* told The Quint, choking as he spoke.

Irfan*'s 15-year-old daughter, Sara* has gone through a harrowing experience of sexual assault in the past year. Naturally, as a result of what she went through, she was unable to attend school for some days.

In July this year, the school authorities told her family that he name was being withdrawn from the school due to her absence.