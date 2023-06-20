‘Won’t Send Younger Son to College Now’: Father of DU Student Stabbed to Death

“My son was stabbed right outside of Aryabhatta college in south campus. His friends took him to the hospital on his two-wheeler… No auto or cab stopped to help. No one helped,” said an inconsolable Sanjay Chauhan, father of the Delhi University (DU) student who was stabbed to death on Sunday, 19 June.

A first-year student of BA (Hons) Political Science at DU's School of Open Learning (SOL), 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan was stabbed, allegedly by another student around noon on Sunday – a week after he objected to his girlfriend being harassed, as per the Delhi police.

Two accused – Rahul and Haroon – have been arrested.

Nikhil is survived by his parents and his two brothers. The family lives in west Delhi’s Madipur.