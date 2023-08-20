Senior Delhi Govt Official Booked for Raping Deceased Friend's Minor Daughter

(Trigger warning: Mentions of child sexual abuse.)
The Delhi Police booked a senior official in the government's Women and Child Development department for allegedly raping his deceased friend's 16-year-old daughter for several months between 2020 and 2021, The Indian Express reported.
The Burari police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
What happened? According to IE, the girl is a Class 12 student at a school in North Delhi. Quoting police officials, the newspaper reported that the accused and the girl's family met three years ago.
When the girl lost her father in 2020, the accused allegedly offered to take the minor into his care. Her mother agreed as they were friends, IE reported, quoting police sources.
NDTV reported that the minor was raped several times between 2020 and 2021. When the teen became pregnant, the accused told his wife about the matter, the report said.
The official's wife asked their son to get medicines and terminated the minor's pregnancy at home, the girl told police in her complaint, as per reports.
The girl's mother came to know about the alleged rape almost two years after it happened. She informed the police and welfare authorities thereafter.
At present, the girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police recorded the minor's statement and are likely to take her to the local magistrate once she is discharged, IE reported.
What does the FIR say? An FIR under sections 376(2)(f) (being a guardian, commits rape on woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 (causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 6/21 of the POCSO Act has been lodged against the accused and his wife, IE reported.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
