'Mob Vandalised Stall, Took Away Bible': Christian Group at Delhi Book Fair

According to the website, the Gideons International is an "Association of Christian business and professional men and their wives dedicated to telling people about Jesus through associating together for service, sharing personal testimony, and by providing Bibles and New Testaments."

While the group said that the mob belonged to a 'right-wing group', the police have not verified this.

The members said that they have been distributing the Bible for years at numerous book fairs. They claimed that the organisers asked them not to distribute anything free of cost.

"We were in stall 308. In stall 310, people were distributing the Bhagwad Gita and the Hanuman Chalisa but only we were targetted," said the volunteer. He said that the group has not registered a police complaint yet.

Ravinder Tyagi, one of the organisers of the fair, told The Quint, "I got a call from the hall in-charge about the incident. By the time I reached, the situation had died down. I went there merely to request the group to stop distributing anything free of cost." He did not comment about other stalls distributing free books.